Bigg Boss Telugu 9: ‘Street of Wanted People’ Task Turns Dull Amid Money Theft Drama

After a high-energy start yesterday, the Street of Wanted People task continued in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house today. What was expected to be a fun-filled and competitive episode turned into one of the dullest ones this season, with housemates losing motivation and energy after a heated argument over stolen money.

Thanuja’s Secret Theft Sparks Chaos

The day began with the aftermath of Thanuja’s late-night act — she had secretly stolen some cash from Sanjana’s team and shared it with Suman and Divya. Once housemates realized the truth, it triggered a series of heated debates across both gangs.

Ritu, who was part of Madhuri’s team, confronted Thanuja and expressed her frustration, saying she was left behind and felt cheated because of this act. The argument escalated as Ritu accused Thanuja of creating imbalance and unfairness in the game. Feeling isolated, Ritu eventually switched sides and joined Sanjana’s team.

Sanjana, on her part, repeatedly expressed disappointment over the theft and criticized the lack of fairness in the task. Though she appealed to Bigg Boss to intervene, he firmly told her to resolve the issue within the house, leaving contestants to sort out the chaos themselves.

Coffee Shop vs. Pani Puri Shop Task Fails to Entertain

As the second part of the “Street of Wanted People” task began, Bigg Boss gave both gang leaders — Madhuri and Sanjana — new challenges. Madhuri was assigned a coffee shop while Sanjana was given a pani puri stall. Both leaders had to sell items to their fellow housemates to earn money for their respective gangs.

However, the task fell flat. Most housemates were disinterested and did not actively participate. The lack of enthusiasm made the entire segment dull, prompting Bigg Boss to abruptly end the task midway.

Leg-Raising Challenge Brings a Short Burst of Fun

To revive the energy, Bigg Boss announced another quick challenge — contestants had to raise their legs as high as possible and stick their sandals onto a sticky board. Five members from each team took part, and the total combined height of each team was compared. Madhuri’s team won this round, securing a small but satisfying victory.

Despite the brief fun, the overall atmosphere in the house remained low-key and unmotivated. After days of high drama and strong performances, this episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 fell short of expectations. The Street of Wanted People task, which started with great potential, ended up dragging due to money disputes and lack of team spirit. With contestants clearly losing steam, fans are now hoping the upcoming episodes bring back the missing spark and excitement.