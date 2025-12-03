x
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ticket to Finale Begins with Chaos, Clashes and Clever Strategy

Published on December 3, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ticket to Finale Begins with Chaos, Clashes and Clever Strategy

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Ticket to finale week

The Ticket to Finale race began with high tension, strategic manoeuvring and emotional meltdowns. What should have been a competitive start quickly turned into a chaotic episode of the season, driven largely by Tanuja’s relentless arguments and the friction that followed.

Tanuja’s Endless Nagging Tests Viewers’ Patience

The episode opened with Tanuja revisiting the previous day’s nomination comments, dragging conversations unnecessarily and crying repeatedly. Instead of drawing sympathy, her prolonged emotional display disconnected with viewers and irritated even the housemates. What began as a mild complaint grew into a full-fledged rant, setting an exhausting tone for the day.

Ticket to Finale Begins: Strategy vs. Spoilers

Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to select three players for the first round of the Ticket to Finale. Tanuja immediately pushed the names of Pavan, Kalyan and Immanuel — a strategic move intended to group the three strongest competitors together, making her own path easier in the later rounds.

However, Ritu unexpectedly disrupted the plan. She insisted on participating, leading to a heated argument where she and Tanuja shouted at each other. The clash became personal, with both refusing to back down. Eventually, Pavan agreed to swap places with Ritu, a move anticipated by many.

Round 1: Math Challenge Exposes Weak Skills

The first task required contestants to identify math equations that matched the answer given by Bigg Boss. Unlike the usual physical or emotional tasks, this round tested pure calculation ability.

Ritu, despite fighting hard to participate, struggled even with basic numbers — famously claiming that 20 divided by 20 equals 40. Bigg Boss further highlighted her weakness by asking her to recite the two-times table, which she completed with visible difficulty.

Immanuel won the task comfortably, proving both speed and accuracy.

Round 2: Strength vs. Strategy in the Rope-Balance Game

The next challenge required Immanuel to choose an opponent, and he selected Sanjana. The contestants had to balance a rope connected to a basket while throwing balls into it.

Sanjana initially performed well and even gained an advantage. However, she mistakenly violated a rule, costing her the round. The loss hit her hard, and she broke down in tears, aware of how close she had come to winning.

Immanuel secured his second consecutive victory.

Round 3: Sow Your Plant Turns Physical

For the next stage, Bharani, Pavan and Tanuja stepped forward. The task demanded protecting the flowers of one’s own colour while destroying those of other contestants. This eventually devolved into a physical tussle, with pushing and aggressive blocking.

Tanuja emerged victorious, raising eyebrows among housemates and viewers. Her coordination with Bharani appeared too smooth, leading to speculation that both worked together to eliminate Pavan from the round.

As the winner, Tanuja selected Suman as her next opponent.

The Ticket to Finale journey has begun in explosive fashion, marked by emotional turbulence, strategy gone wrong, and surprising performances. With Immanuel and Tanuja advancing, and tensions rising rapidly, the upcoming rounds promise even more drama as contestants fight for a direct entry into the finale.

