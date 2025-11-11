x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Twist in the Nomination Process, Everyone in danger zone

Published on November 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth
image
Is Bigg Boss Really Teaching Life Lessons?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Twist in the Nomination Process, Everyone in danger zone

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Twist in the Nomination Process, Everyone in danger zone

This week’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9 nomination episode came with a twist, forcing housemates to rethink strategies and alliances. Unlike previous weeks, each contestant was allowed to nominate only one person within a strict five-minute limit, creating high tension and sharp exchanges inside the house.

Strategic Nominations Begin

The episode opened with Bharani, Divya, and Suman discussing nomination strategies, reflecting the tense atmosphere.

Emmanuel initiated the process by nominating Bharani, criticizing him for losing his spark since re-entry and for supporting Tanuja’s captaincy unfairly at the cost of his own candidature. Bharani defended his stand, saying it was purely a game-based decision, not favoritism.

Ritu nominated Divya for her flip during the captaincy task—a point even Nagarjuna raised during the weekend episode. Divya, however, strongly countered, insisting that her decisions were strategic, not manipulative.

Gaurav targeted:

Gaurav became the main target this week, drawing multiple nominations. He was first nominated by Sanjana, who accused him of selfishness in the kitchen and emotional drama in the house. Gaurav shot back saying he has won several tasks while she contributes little. Kalyan and Pavan also nominated Gaurav, accusing him of complicating tasks and showing poor team spirit.

Tanuja joined the list, blaming Gaurav for not clarifying rules during the captaincy task, which she believed hurt her prospects. Gaurav defended himself, arguing that Tanuja never helped him before, so expecting clarity was unreasonable.

Rifts Deepen as Bonds Break

Divya, in a calculated move, nominated Gaurav instead of her rival Ritu, proving she’s playing a strategic game. Bharani shocked Divya by nominating her to prove he wasn’t under her influence anymore. He reminded everyone that her emotional bonds caused her eviction earlier. Divya was visibly hurt and retaliated, indirectly hinting that Bharani was still close to Tanuja.

Nikhil nominated Ritu for belittling others, by comparing with Pavan, and for mocking wild card contestants like Divya. His arguments showed he had done his homework, exposing Ritu’s double standards effectively.

Suman nominated Nikhil, as revenge for eliminating him in the captaincy task. Nikhil calmly countered, saying Suman, as the rebel, was the one who actually eliminated him.

A Sudden Twist by Bigg Boss

Just when contestants thought the process was over, Bigg Boss announced a surprise twist—everyone in the house was directly nominated for eviction. However captain Emmanuel’s fate was left in the hands of the housemates, who had to vote secretly to decide if he should be included. In a surprising turn, only Bharani voted to nominate him.

This nomination round exposed cracks in relationships and showcased shifting loyalties. Gaurav emerged as the prime target, Divya faced emotional backlash, and Emmanuel narrowly escaped full nomination. With every contestant now in danger, the coming week promises high-voltage drama and unpredictable gameplay inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house.

Next Is Bigg Boss Really Teaching Life Lessons? Previous Rajamouli’s Strategy for GlobeTrotter surprises the Nation
else

TRENDING

image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth
image
Rajamouli’s Strategy for GlobeTrotter surprises the Nation

Latest

image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth
image
Is Bigg Boss Really Teaching Life Lessons?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Twist in the Nomination Process, Everyone in danger zone

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort
image
Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue