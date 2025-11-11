Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Twist in the Nomination Process, Everyone in danger zone

This week’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9 nomination episode came with a twist, forcing housemates to rethink strategies and alliances. Unlike previous weeks, each contestant was allowed to nominate only one person within a strict five-minute limit, creating high tension and sharp exchanges inside the house.

Strategic Nominations Begin

The episode opened with Bharani, Divya, and Suman discussing nomination strategies, reflecting the tense atmosphere.

Emmanuel initiated the process by nominating Bharani, criticizing him for losing his spark since re-entry and for supporting Tanuja’s captaincy unfairly at the cost of his own candidature. Bharani defended his stand, saying it was purely a game-based decision, not favoritism.

Ritu nominated Divya for her flip during the captaincy task—a point even Nagarjuna raised during the weekend episode. Divya, however, strongly countered, insisting that her decisions were strategic, not manipulative.

Gaurav targeted:

Gaurav became the main target this week, drawing multiple nominations. He was first nominated by Sanjana, who accused him of selfishness in the kitchen and emotional drama in the house. Gaurav shot back saying he has won several tasks while she contributes little. Kalyan and Pavan also nominated Gaurav, accusing him of complicating tasks and showing poor team spirit.

Tanuja joined the list, blaming Gaurav for not clarifying rules during the captaincy task, which she believed hurt her prospects. Gaurav defended himself, arguing that Tanuja never helped him before, so expecting clarity was unreasonable.

Rifts Deepen as Bonds Break

Divya, in a calculated move, nominated Gaurav instead of her rival Ritu, proving she’s playing a strategic game. Bharani shocked Divya by nominating her to prove he wasn’t under her influence anymore. He reminded everyone that her emotional bonds caused her eviction earlier. Divya was visibly hurt and retaliated, indirectly hinting that Bharani was still close to Tanuja.

Nikhil nominated Ritu for belittling others, by comparing with Pavan, and for mocking wild card contestants like Divya. His arguments showed he had done his homework, exposing Ritu’s double standards effectively.

Suman nominated Nikhil, as revenge for eliminating him in the captaincy task. Nikhil calmly countered, saying Suman, as the rebel, was the one who actually eliminated him.

A Sudden Twist by Bigg Boss

Just when contestants thought the process was over, Bigg Boss announced a surprise twist—everyone in the house was directly nominated for eviction. However captain Emmanuel’s fate was left in the hands of the housemates, who had to vote secretly to decide if he should be included. In a surprising turn, only Bharani voted to nominate him.

This nomination round exposed cracks in relationships and showcased shifting loyalties. Gaurav emerged as the prime target, Divya faced emotional backlash, and Emmanuel narrowly escaped full nomination. With every contestant now in danger, the coming week promises high-voltage drama and unpredictable gameplay inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house.