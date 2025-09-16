x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Week 2 Nominations Heat Up the House

Published on September 16, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Week 2 Nominations Heat Up the House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is maintaining strong viewership, and with Srashti Verma’s exit, the stage is set for another gripping episode as fresh nominations ignite tensions for the next eviction.

Sanjana’s Complaints Stir Laughter

After a fun weekend, housemates resumed their routine with playful banter and minor spats. Sanjana stirred drama by hiding oranges to question Priya’s efficiency as kitchen monitor, sparking a clash with Thanuja. Complaining that Priya ignored her, Sanjana reshuffled the cooking team and proposed Manish as monitor to prevent theft in the house. Ironically, the housemates mocked her move, laughing that Sanjana—the “greatest thief”—was now trying to enforce rules on others.

Immanuel’s Antics

On the lighter side, Immanuel entertained viewers by playfully flirting with Thanuja. He was also seen offering emotional support to Manish, consoling him during a low moment. His humorous yet empathetic presence once again earned him a fandom among the audiences.

Hareesh Opens Up in the Confession Room

Hareesh remained low after Nagarjuna’s weekend reprimand. In the confession room, he regretted his remark on Immanuel but denied being discriminatory toward women. Bigg Boss urged him to stay strong. Despite Ramu’s care and Flora’s support, Hareesh refused food, with Ramu persistently trying to convince him to eat and overcome the situation.

Heated Nominations

The week’s nomination process brought plenty of drama.

Thanuja nominates Hareesh: Thanuja nominated Hareesh, accusing him of constantly questioning her behavior. Hareesh defended himself, stating he only wanted to ensure no housemate went hungry. Their disagreement escalated into a fiery argument.
Thanuja nominates Flora: Thanuja also nominated Flora, criticising her for magnifying trivial issues and retaliating against Sanjana. Flora calmly defended herself, saying Thanuja’s points had no real connection to her actions, but still accepted the nomination.
Manish nominates Bharani: Manish accused Bharani of diverting arguments and even labeled him a “snake.” He brought up the stolen egg incident, alleging Bharani twisted facts and divided the house. Bharani countered by reminding Manish how he had saved him earlier and left the judgment to the audience.
Manish nominates Ritu: Manish charged Ritu with deliberately breaking rules and sneaking into the house without permission. He also accused her of neglecting her duties, particularly washing dishes. Ritu lashed out, denying the claims, and created a scene that forced Bigg Boss to step in and instruct her to accept the nomination.

The episode had a perfect mix of humour, emotional drama, and intense confrontations, keeping the audience engaged as the nomination tensions set the stage for another dramatic week inside the Bigg Boss house. The nomination process will continue in the next episode.

