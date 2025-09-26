Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu was packed with drama, laughter, and unexpected twists. From Sanjana’s mischievous coffee stunt to heated arguments over food distribution, and finally the entry of wild card contestants, emotions ran high in the house.

Coffee Stolen, Tempers Soar



The day began with Sanjana secretly stealing Thanuja’s coffee powder. Already stressed, Thanuja grew frustrated and went around the house asking everyone about it. As the food monitor, she was also upset that Flora did not receive her tea. Thanuja questioned Ramu about whether he was too busy to check with Flora before distributing the tea, which led to war of words .

Ramu, instead of giving a straightforward answer, kept flipping his statements, further irritating Thanuja. She shouted at him for his incoherent responses, and when Immanuel did not support her side, her anger only escalated. The coffee drama didn’t end there—Thanuja later retaliated by stealing Sanjana’s makeup items, sparking another round of house gossip.

Wild Card Entries Shake Up the Game



The real twist of the episode came with the entry of the Agni Pariksha contestants—Naga, Divya, Anusha, and Shakib. Their inclusion in the house, however, rested in the hands of the current contestants.

Each of the four made emotional appeals about why they deserved a place. But sparks flew when Anusha clashed with Srija, openly stating that she wanted to swap with her. Divya also pointed at Srija as her target for replacement, while Shakib and Naga chose Kalyan as the contestant they wanted to swap with.

The discussions among housemates became intense, with alliances and opinions split. Finally, Bigg Boss revealed a surprising twist: the decision would be made through a secret ballot. In an unexpected outcome, Divya, who received the least number of votes, was announced as the one entering the house.



More Mischief: Welcome Gift with a Twist



As the wild card entry settled in, Sanjana once again stirred the pot. She was seen in a playful yet mischievous mood, discussing with Immanuel and Priya about stealing Divya’s makeup items as a “welcome gift.” Whether meant as a joke or strategy, it hinted that Divya’s entry might not be smooth sailing in the coming days.

Between coffee thefts, makeup revenge, and wild card battles, the Bigg Boss house once again lived up to its reputation for unpredictable entertainment.