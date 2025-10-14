Bigg Boss Wild Card Entrants Shake Up the House with Bold Feedback and Heated Nominations

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Wild Card Entrants Shake Up the House with Bold Feedback and Heated Nominations

Published on October 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
My Role In Dude, Unlike Anything I Played Before: Mamitha
image
PM Modi’s Visit to Kurnool and Nandyal: A Turning Point for Rayalaseema Development?
image
Bigg Boss Wild Card Entrants Shake Up the House with Bold Feedback and Heated Nominations
image
All Deals Closed for NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Who Targeted Bunny Vas and Mithra Mandali?

Bigg Boss Wild Card Entrants Shake Up the House with Bold Feedback and Heated Nominations

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 turned the house upside down as newly joined wild card contestants stirred emotions, sparked new conflicts, and reshaped the nomination dynamics. With confrontations, tears, and strong opinions flying around, the house witnessed a fresh wave of drama — setting the tone for an intense week ahead.

Wild Cards Stir the Pot with Honest Feedback

The episode began with the wild card contestants giving open feedback to the housemates. Ramya Moksha didn’t mince her words — she told Divya that getting too close to Bharani for gameplay was damaging both their individual games. The comment hit Divya hard, and she was later seen crying in front of Bharani, expressing how misunderstood she felt.

Meanwhile, Ayesha advised Immanuel to maintain his strong gameplay but suggested that he should “upgrade his look” for better on-screen presence. Ramya also advised Sanjana to control her emotions, appreciating her overall game but pointing out that her frequent emotional breakdowns could weaken her image.

Madhuri vs. Kalyan: A Heated Kitchen Clash

The day’s biggest drama unfolded in the kitchen. Captain Kalyan and Divya confronted Madhuri about the delay in food preparation. The discussion quickly turned tense when Kalyan raised his voice, and Divya supported him. Stepping in as a peacemaker, Bharani managed to calm the situation and later advised both Kalyan and Divya to show patience toward the new wild card entrants who were still adjusting.

However, the issue didn’t end there. Later, Madhuri and Ramya were seen in a private conversation criticizing Kalyan’s behavior. Ramya made a shocking claim that Kalyan had tried to “touch her unnecessarily” while talking earlier, calling his behavior flirty and uncomfortable. The comments have already started fueling discussions among housemates and viewers alike, hinting at a possible fallout in the coming days.

Nominations Take a Strategic Turn

Bigg Boss announced a new nomination format, where wild card contestants had to win a task to earn the right to choose one old housemate, who in turn could nominate two others. Out of those two, the wild card contestant had to accept one nomination and reject the other.

In the first round, Nikhil Nair won and gave the power to Thanuja. She nominated Ramu for being unfair towards some housemates as the captain and Suman for not mingling with others. Suman countered emotionally, reminding her that he was the one who supported her during tough times by feeding her . Nikhil eventually rejected Ramu’s nomination.

In the next round, Ramya won and passed the opportunity to Ramu. He nominated Ritu and Pavan, accusing them of foul play in the balloons task. Ritu defended herself, saying Ramu had failed to take a stand as sanchalak during that very task. Ramya chose to save Ritu and confirmed Pavan’s nomination instead.

With intense feedback sessions, personal confrontations, and a fresh twist in nominations, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has entered one of its most unpredictable phases yet. The wild card entrants have not only added new energy but also disrupted existing bonds. As the nomination process continues in the next episode, the battle lines in the Bigg Boss house are clearly being redrawn.

Next PM Modi’s Visit to Kurnool and Nandyal: A Turning Point for Rayalaseema Development? Previous All Deals Closed for NBK’s Akhanda 2
else

TRENDING

image
My Role In Dude, Unlike Anything I Played Before: Mamitha
image
All Deals Closed for NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Who Targeted Bunny Vas and Mithra Mandali?

Latest

image
My Role In Dude, Unlike Anything I Played Before: Mamitha
image
PM Modi’s Visit to Kurnool and Nandyal: A Turning Point for Rayalaseema Development?
image
Bigg Boss Wild Card Entrants Shake Up the House with Bold Feedback and Heated Nominations
image
All Deals Closed for NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Who Targeted Bunny Vas and Mithra Mandali?

Most Read

image
PM Modi’s Visit to Kurnool and Nandyal: A Turning Point for Rayalaseema Development?
image
Fake Liquor Case Turns Explosive: Janardhan Rao’s Video Names Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Alleged Political Conspiracy
image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event