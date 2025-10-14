Bigg Boss Wild Card Entrants Shake Up the House with Bold Feedback and Heated Nominations

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 turned the house upside down as newly joined wild card contestants stirred emotions, sparked new conflicts, and reshaped the nomination dynamics. With confrontations, tears, and strong opinions flying around, the house witnessed a fresh wave of drama — setting the tone for an intense week ahead.

Wild Cards Stir the Pot with Honest Feedback

The episode began with the wild card contestants giving open feedback to the housemates. Ramya Moksha didn’t mince her words — she told Divya that getting too close to Bharani for gameplay was damaging both their individual games. The comment hit Divya hard, and she was later seen crying in front of Bharani, expressing how misunderstood she felt.

Meanwhile, Ayesha advised Immanuel to maintain his strong gameplay but suggested that he should “upgrade his look” for better on-screen presence. Ramya also advised Sanjana to control her emotions, appreciating her overall game but pointing out that her frequent emotional breakdowns could weaken her image.

Madhuri vs. Kalyan: A Heated Kitchen Clash

The day’s biggest drama unfolded in the kitchen. Captain Kalyan and Divya confronted Madhuri about the delay in food preparation. The discussion quickly turned tense when Kalyan raised his voice, and Divya supported him. Stepping in as a peacemaker, Bharani managed to calm the situation and later advised both Kalyan and Divya to show patience toward the new wild card entrants who were still adjusting.

However, the issue didn’t end there. Later, Madhuri and Ramya were seen in a private conversation criticizing Kalyan’s behavior. Ramya made a shocking claim that Kalyan had tried to “touch her unnecessarily” while talking earlier, calling his behavior flirty and uncomfortable. The comments have already started fueling discussions among housemates and viewers alike, hinting at a possible fallout in the coming days.

Nominations Take a Strategic Turn

Bigg Boss announced a new nomination format, where wild card contestants had to win a task to earn the right to choose one old housemate, who in turn could nominate two others. Out of those two, the wild card contestant had to accept one nomination and reject the other.

In the first round, Nikhil Nair won and gave the power to Thanuja. She nominated Ramu for being unfair towards some housemates as the captain and Suman for not mingling with others. Suman countered emotionally, reminding her that he was the one who supported her during tough times by feeding her . Nikhil eventually rejected Ramu’s nomination.

In the next round, Ramya won and passed the opportunity to Ramu. He nominated Ritu and Pavan, accusing them of foul play in the balloons task. Ritu defended herself, saying Ramu had failed to take a stand as sanchalak during that very task. Ramya chose to save Ritu and confirmed Pavan’s nomination instead.

With intense feedback sessions, personal confrontations, and a fresh twist in nominations, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has entered one of its most unpredictable phases yet. The wild card entrants have not only added new energy but also disrupted existing bonds. As the nomination process continues in the next episode, the battle lines in the Bigg Boss house are clearly being redrawn.