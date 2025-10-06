x
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Wild Card Entries Set to Shake the Game

Published on October 6, 2025 by Sanyogita

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has been making waves since day one. From high-voltage drama to fierce competition, the housemates are doing everything they can to keep the audience hooked and the host engaged. With every passing episode, the energy in the house keeps rising, and fans can’t seem to get enough.

Now, just when fans thought the show couldn’t get any more dramatic, here comes another surprise. If the latest reports are true, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set to welcome not one, but five wild card entries. These fresh faces are expected to shake up existing alliances and turn the house upside down.

The rumored wild card contestants include comedian Prabhas Sreenu, Nikhil Nair, Ramya (Alekhya Chitti Pickles), Mouneesha Chowdary, and Akhil Raj. Among them, Prabhas Sreenu stands out as a well-known face in the Telugu film industry. His comic timing and lively personality could bring a fresh spark into the house.

These wild cards are stepping in at just the right time. As the competition grows tougher, the entry of new contestants is likely to challenge the status quo and push existing housemates out of their comfort zones. More drama, unexpected twists, and intense emotions are surely on the way.

With this new lineup entering the spotlight, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 promises even more entertainment.

