Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Final Week Brings Emotions to the Fore

Published on December 16, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Final Week Brings Emotions to the Fore

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 enters its final stretch, the house atmosphere has visibly shifted. With the pressure of competition easing slightly, emotions, memories, and unresolved tensions have taken center stage. The latest episode reflected this transition, blending light banter, heartfelt confessions, and competitive spirit as the finalists looked back on their journeys.

Casual Moments Turn Contentious

The episode opened on a relatively relaxed note, with housemates engaging in casual banter typical of a finale week. However, the mood quickly changed when Tanuja questioned Pavan’s jokes, suggesting he was creating humor merely for content. This remark did not sit well with Pavan and led to a brief exchange, reminding viewers that unresolved frictions still linger even at this late stage of the game.

Pour Your Heart Out: What Bigg Boss Means

Bigg Boss then introduced an emotional segment, asking contestants to share what the show meant to them personally. Emanuel began by recalling his long-standing admiration for the show since its first season. He spoke about the sacrifices he made to enter the house and reflected on moments of self-doubt, especially after facing criticism about the limits of his comedy. He highlighted how performing humor inside the Bigg Boss house demanded emotional resilience, unlike the outside world, and credited Sanjana for emotionally connecting with him during difficult phases.

Sanjana followed with a deeply personal account, revealing that her infant child was the first thought that crossed her mind when she received the Bigg Boss call. She admitted she never expected to survive intense physical tasks or reach the finale. Her statement that Emanuel felt like her elder son underscored the strong emotional bonds formed inside the house.

Pavan became emotional while discussing his father’s ongoing battle with tongue cancer. He spoke candidly about working multiple jobs to support his family and his long struggle to establish himself as a television actor. He also reflected on meaningful relationships in the house, including his bonds with Srija and Ritu.

Kalyan revisited his childhood hardships and the uncertainty he felt before entering the show. He emphasized how his relationships with Emanuel and Tanuja shaped his journey. Tanuja, in turn, shared that her life had been emotionally unsettled since her teenage years and revealed her father’s initial opposition to her television career. She expressed gratitude to the Telugu audience for embracing her.

Reflections on Captaincy

The discussion then shifted to captaincy moments. Sanjana recalled the pride of becoming the first captain of the season, while Tanuja spoke about her long wait and struggle before finally achieving the captaincy in the tenth week.

Competing One Last Time

The competitive spirit resurfaced when Bigg Boss announced tasks to win treats and the Player of the Day title. In the first challenge, the duo of Emanuel and Pavan outperformed Kalyan and Tanuja in a physical task. The final game involved endurance and agility, where contestants danced until the music stopped and raced through a tunnel. Pavan emerged as the winner, with Emanuel finishing close behind.

As the finale approaches, the housemates are no longer just competitors but storytellers of resilience, sacrifice, and transformation. With emotions laid bare and one last surge of competition, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to hold viewers’ attention, setting the stage for an intense and memorable finale.

