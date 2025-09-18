x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: New Bonds and Fierce Tasks

Published on September 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?
image
Tollywood’s Top Actors in Transformation Mode
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: New Bonds and Fierce Tasks
image
Beauty Paid Premieres Confirmed In Different Cities

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: New Bonds and Fierce Tasks

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is heating up with fresh bonds, playful flirting, and competitive captaincy tasks. The housemates continue to entertain viewers with surprising twists, emotions, and strategies.

Bonding Times Inside the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to bring unexpected drama and lighthearted moments as housemates bond, clash, and form new dynamics.

Pawan, Kalyan and Ritu

Ritu was seen trying to flirt with Kalyan, while Pawan openly appreciated her beauty, almost behaving as if he had developed a crush on her. This gave rise to a triangle-like storyline between the three. To add to the fun, Pawan borrowed a chocolate from captain Sanjana to gift Ritu, but Sanjana quickly noticed his blushing face and teased him, making the moment even more entertaining.

Immanuel and Thanuja:

Meanwhile, Immanuel was seen starting a romantic thread with Thanuja, adding yet another flavor to the house dynamics. On a lighter note, Sanjana jokingly called Ramu her son. She also sought feedback on her captaincy, asserting that she treated everyone equally, regardless of whether they were celebrities or commoners.

At the same time, emotions ran high when Immanuel got teary-eyed. Both Thanuja and Ritu consoled him, showing solidarity and support.

Suman still aloof:

Suman, however, remained aloof from most house activities, choosing instead to quietly clean the room with a broomstick. His behavior seemed tied to the “big bomb” assigned to him during the weekend episode. As captain, Sanjana even attempted to swap some of his tasks to ease his burden.

Captaincy Task: Owners vs. Tenants

The much-awaited captaincy task kicked off with an interesting format this week. The house was divided into two teams: Owners and Tenants. Each team was assigned a separate timer. The twist was simple yet intense — as teams completed challenges, their timers would run down faster. The team that reached zero first would be declared the winner and earn a significant advantage. Owners got advantage of starting off with short duration timer compared to tenants.

The first challenge introduced was the Time Wheel Task. Each team had to send in five contestants to hold a heavy wheel with just one hand. The tricky part? Contestants from the opposing team were allowed to disturb and distract them, adding pressure and testing endurance. With the game continuing in the next episode, the excitement is only building. The outcome of this task will decide which team grabs the upper hand in the race for captaincy.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is entertaining with playful bonds, emotional moments, and intense tasks. Fans can expect more drama, laughter, and strategies in the upcoming episodes.

Next Tollywood’s Top Actors in Transformation Mode Previous Beauty Paid Premieres Confirmed In Different Cities
else

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?
image
Tollywood’s Top Actors in Transformation Mode

Latest

image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?
image
Tollywood’s Top Actors in Transformation Mode
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: New Bonds and Fierce Tasks
image
Beauty Paid Premieres Confirmed In Different Cities

Most Read

image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party
image
Big Relief for Amaravati Farmers: Govt Removes “Assigned Land” Tag
image
The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform?

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look