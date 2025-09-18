Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: New Bonds and Fierce Tasks

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is heating up with fresh bonds, playful flirting, and competitive captaincy tasks. The housemates continue to entertain viewers with surprising twists, emotions, and strategies.

Bonding Times Inside the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to bring unexpected drama and lighthearted moments as housemates bond, clash, and form new dynamics.

Pawan, Kalyan and Ritu

Ritu was seen trying to flirt with Kalyan, while Pawan openly appreciated her beauty, almost behaving as if he had developed a crush on her. This gave rise to a triangle-like storyline between the three. To add to the fun, Pawan borrowed a chocolate from captain Sanjana to gift Ritu, but Sanjana quickly noticed his blushing face and teased him, making the moment even more entertaining.

Immanuel and Thanuja:

Meanwhile, Immanuel was seen starting a romantic thread with Thanuja, adding yet another flavor to the house dynamics. On a lighter note, Sanjana jokingly called Ramu her son. She also sought feedback on her captaincy, asserting that she treated everyone equally, regardless of whether they were celebrities or commoners.

At the same time, emotions ran high when Immanuel got teary-eyed. Both Thanuja and Ritu consoled him, showing solidarity and support.

Suman still aloof:

Suman, however, remained aloof from most house activities, choosing instead to quietly clean the room with a broomstick. His behavior seemed tied to the “big bomb” assigned to him during the weekend episode. As captain, Sanjana even attempted to swap some of his tasks to ease his burden.

Captaincy Task: Owners vs. Tenants

The much-awaited captaincy task kicked off with an interesting format this week. The house was divided into two teams: Owners and Tenants. Each team was assigned a separate timer. The twist was simple yet intense — as teams completed challenges, their timers would run down faster. The team that reached zero first would be declared the winner and earn a significant advantage. Owners got advantage of starting off with short duration timer compared to tenants.

The first challenge introduced was the Time Wheel Task. Each team had to send in five contestants to hold a heavy wheel with just one hand. The tricky part? Contestants from the opposing team were allowed to disturb and distract them, adding pressure and testing endurance. With the game continuing in the next episode, the excitement is only building. The outcome of this task will decide which team grabs the upper hand in the race for captaincy.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is entertaining with playful bonds, emotional moments, and intense tasks. Fans can expect more drama, laughter, and strategies in the upcoming episodes.