Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Home > Movie News

Bigger Task for Raja Saab

Published on November 21, 2025 by swathy

Bigger Task for Raja Saab

The first single from Prabhas’ Raja Saab will arrive on November 23rd after multiple delays. Prabhas fans are left irritated because of the delays. The songs from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ram Charan’s Peddi have been released and they are chartbusters and are on the top of the music charts. Now the task is bigger and the bars are set higher for the first single of Raja Saab. The song has to live up to the expectations as the first single of Raja Saab will be compared to the recent chartbusters of the season.

Thaman is the music composer of Raja Saab. The first single has to live up to the expectations to generate the buzz and make the noise around in the coming weeks. Maruthi and his team are planning multiple updates starting from next week. Prabhas will participate in an event in the USA and he will be unavailable for the rest of the promotions. Raja Saab is slated for January 9th release. The songs and the release trailer will be crucial for the film. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in other important roles. People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab.

