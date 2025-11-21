Bigger Task for Raja Saab

The first single from Prabhas’ Raja Saab will arrive on November 23rd after multiple delays. Prabhas fans are left irritated because of the delays. The songs from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ram Charan’s Peddi have been released and they are chartbusters and are on the top of the music charts. Now the task is bigger and the bars are set higher for the first single of Raja Saab. The song has to live up to the expectations as the first single of Raja Saab will be compared to the recent chartbusters of the season.

Thaman is the music composer of Raja Saab. The first single has to live up to the expectations to generate the buzz and make the noise around in the coming weeks. Maruthi and his team are planning multiple updates starting from next week. Prabhas will participate in an event in the USA and he will be unavailable for the rest of the promotions. Raja Saab is slated for January 9th release. The songs and the release trailer will be crucial for the film. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in other important roles. People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab.