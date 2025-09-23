x
Biggest Bet on OG

Published on September 23, 2025 by nymisha

Biggest Bet on OG

OG is the biggest regional film of the country. Unfortunately, the film will not have a pan-Indian release and the Telugu business has surpassed several pan-Indian biggies. There is huge demand for the tickets and the advance sales are just exceptional. The buyers have invested big money on the film and they have acquired the theatrical rights for record prices. With no Telugu releases around during the Dasara holiday season, it would be a cake walk for the film to reach breakeven.

OG just needs a decent word of mouth to live up to the expectations and register remarkable numbers at the Telugu box-office. OG has generated a buzz which none of the recent Pawan’s films attained. The governments of both the Telugu states also granted permissions for special shows with price hike which is a huge boost for the film’s revenue. The trailer of OG has taken the expectations to the sky and Mega fans are left delighted with the stylish presence of Pawan and his mannerisms thrilled his fans. OG directed by Sujeeth is the biggest bet of Pawan Kalyan and hope the film lives up to the expectations.

