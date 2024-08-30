x
Home > Movie News

Biggest bets from Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and NTR

Published on August 30, 2024 by

Biggest bets from Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and NTR

ram charan and NTR and allu arjun

Telugu cinema is now at pan-Indian level and Prabhas is a pro in getting remarkable numbers for every film. Despite some flops, some of his bad films collected very well across the North Indian belt which happens to be the major contributor for Indian cinema. The North audience are also much interested to watch the films of NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others as Bollywood failed to deliver the best in the recent times. NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others are heading for the biggest bets in their career. The producers of their upcoming movies are betting big with the budgets as they are confident that these films will perform exceptionally well in the North along with other parts of the country.

Considering the budgets, markets, the size of making and the expectations, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Devara and Game Changer are the biggest bets in the North Indian belt among the Telugu films. The producers of all these films have spent lavishly considering the pan-Indian reach. They are not restricting the budgets and the financials as these films will get a wide release. The promotions along with the content will play a crucial role in the film’s footfalls and the fate will depend on the word of mouth. All these films will also have a grand release in the South Indian belts. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and NTR will have an acid test soon and their producers will head for the biggest bets this year.

Samantha has a request for Telangana Government
Aditi Rao Hydari about the romantic proposal of Siddharth
