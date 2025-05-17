x
Home > Movie News

Biggest Business Challenge before Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on May 17, 2025 by swathy

Biggest Business Challenge before Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu happens to be the most delayed film of Pawan Kalyan. All the pending shooting portions are completed and Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights. The makers have consulted Amazon and finalized the release date. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit the screens on June 12th across the globe. Veteran producer AM Rathnam is the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he is busy finalizing the theatrical rights. As AM Rathnam is not in business from the past few years, there are no big theatrical deals locked.

None of the songs ended up as chartbusters till now. The trailer has to be impactful so that all the deals would be closed. As the film is delayed by years, the interests have been heaped up and AM Rathnam has to clear a big amount before the release. Pawan Kalyan too has been involved in lending finance for the film after the budget got heaped up. For now, the biggest challenge before AM Rathnam is to lock the theatrical deals and clear the finances. The film will not have any hurdles before release but AM Rathnam has to close the deals for remarkable prices to taste profits.

