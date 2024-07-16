x
Biggest ever deal for Double iSmart

Published on July 16, 2024 by ratnasri

Biggest ever deal for Double iSmart

After the debacle of Liger, Puri Jagannadh decided to direct the sequel for his super hit film iSmart Shankar. Titled Double iSmart, the film has Ram and Kavya Thapar playing the lead roles. The film was stuck in a financial crisis and all the hurdles are now cleared for the film’s release. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy of Prime Show Entertainments bagged the worldwide theatrical rights of Double iSmart for a fancy price of Rs 60 crores. This excludes the Hindi version and North India. This would be a huge risk for Niranjan Reddy. The deal is for Rs 54 Cr (Non-Refundable) and Rs 6 Cr (Refundable).

If the film fares well, the team will end up making profits. The post-production work of Double iSmart is happening at a fast pace and the film has Sanjay Dutt playing the role of the lead antagonist. Puri Connects are the producers and Manisharma is scoring the music and background score. Ram’s energetic performance and episodes between Ram, Sanjay Dutt are the major highlights of Double iSmart.

Next Nayanthara signs an Interesting Project Previous Nani makes it official with Priyadarshi
