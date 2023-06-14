Biggest Ever Drive-in Theatre Coming Up In Hyderabad

Hyderabad film lovers will have a new movie-watching experience. The city is going to get the first-ever drive-in theatre in Shamshabad and it is built by Asian Cinemas. This is a new way of entertainment in the city and the patrons will be allowed to watch movies without moving out of their cars.

There is a buzz going on at the drive-in theatre in Hyderabad for a long time ago and now the groundwork has been started. This will be the biggest-ever drive-in theatre in the country and it will be constructed in 3 acres. Many cities in the country are providing drive-in theatre experience. Hyderabadis get ready to experience the new world of movie watching very soon. More announcements about the drive-in theatre will be made soon officially.