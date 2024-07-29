Biggest Gambles of Tollywood Loading

Telugu cinema reached pan-Indian heights and the films of all the top actors are heading for release in all the languages. However, there are several young actors who are heading for huge risks. The makers of all these upcoming films are taking huge risks by spending beyond the markets of the young actors. Here is the list of Telugu films that are set for biggest gamble:

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya has been struggling to deliver a right hit. His upcoming film Thandel is being made on a budget of Rs 75 crores. The biggest relief for the makers is that they have inked a massive digital deal. If the film gets a dream run in theatres, Thandel will leave the makers in profit. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and GA2 Pictures are the producers. The film underwent some extensive pre-production work. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in this rustic film.

Swayambhu: Nikhil scored a pan-Indian hit with Karthikeya 2. His next film, Swayambhu is a periodic film that is made on a huge budget. The film can attain breakeven status only if it performs well in theatres. Bharat Krishnamachari is the director and Nabha Natesh is the heroine. Nikhil was trained for months abroad before he commenced the shoot of the film. Swayambhu releases next year.

KA: Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming movie KA is the costliest film made in the actor’s career. Though the entire business is closed now, it was a risk for the makers when the project was started. Kiran Abbavaram too has been struggling for success for a long time and his theatrical market reached rock bottom. KA is an acid test for the actor and the producers will be in profit before the release.

Robinhood: Nithiin too needs a super hit to make his comeback in Telugu cinema. He is teaming up with his Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula for Robinhood and the film is a quirky actioner. Robinhood is the costliest film made in Nithiin’s career. The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers will release during the Christmas holiday season.

Kannappa: Manchu Vishnu’s theatrical market and non-theatrical market is quite dull. He has been working on his dream project Kannappa from a long time. After years of pre-production work, the film’s shoot got started and it was completed in quick schedules. Kannappa is one of the costliest films made for the mid-range Telugu actors. Kannappa is also a huge risk for Manchu Vishnu. The film also has a bunch of Superstars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Brahmanandam and Kajal Agarwal in cameos. Kannappa is releasing this year and Manchu Vishnu is quite confident in the film.

Apart from these, there are big-budget films like Devara, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Game Changer and others that are slated for a pan-Indian release this year.