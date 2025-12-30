Biggest Lessons of Bollywood 2025

The films of Superstars of Bollywood have not been faring well. Top actors like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan faced the heat and setbacks. 2025 is a big surprise for Hindi cinema as most of the biggies fell short of the expectations and they were rejected badly by the audience. Some of the films released with minimal expectations and they went on to end up as the biggest grossers. Non-Hindi films also fared well this year. Here are the biggest lessons of Hindi cinema 2025:

Dhurandhar: The film is a unanimous hit and the film released only in Hindi and it surpassed the lifetime collections of several blockbusters. The film is having a dream run in India and overseas. Aditya Dhar is lauded for his work and the film proved that a strong content is enough to pull the audience to theatres. Dhurandhar is a perfect example and template for a spy film.

Saiyaara: A romantic saga featuring new faces has ended up as one of the biggest hits of the nation. Yash Raj Films’ promotional campaign worked bigtime and Saiyaara impressed youth. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are now Superstars and are in demand.

Chhaava: Maddock Films have invested big on the film and it lived up to the expectations. Vicky Kaushal is appreciated for his performance and Chhaava emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Mahavatar Narsimha: Mahavatar Narsimha is an animated film that had a dream run across the country. The film impressed the kids and the family crowds and it crossed the lifetime collections of several big-budget Hindi movies.

Films like Thamma, Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par were decent. Most of the biggest blockbusters of 2025 had no Superstars. 2025 is a big lesson for Hindi filmmakers.