Biggest Task ahead for Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi has delivered eight hit films and his last outing Sankranthiki Vastunnam is the biggest hit in his career. He is working on a script for Megastar Chiranjeevi and the shoot commences later this year. The team is working on a mission to release this hilarious entertainer for Sankranthi 2026. The biggest plus of Sankranthiki Vastunnam was Victory Venkatesh. The veteran actor surrendered to Anil Ravipudi blindly including the shoot and the promotions. This made things easier for Anil Ravipudi.

The biggest challenge for Anil Ravipudi is to convince Megastar and surrender him to his style of working. Megastar is really not like Venkatesh when it comes to work. He is involved in the script and on the sets generally. Anil Ravipudi is interacting with Chiranjeevi on a regular basis to adapt him to his style. If Chiranjeevi surrenders to Anil Ravipudi, they will have one more blockbuster for sure. At the same time, Anil Ravipudi has to match the expectations on the combo. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the film starts rolling in May.