x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
image
Kaantha Movie Genuine Review Analysis

Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible

The verdict of Bihar Assembly polls, threw up quite unexpected results for both the warring sides. While Mahaghatbandhan, the alliance of Congress and Rashtryia Janata Dal (RJD) got a big shock, even National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faced pleasant surprise, as its majority exceeded its expectations. While the stunning verdict will remodel Bihar politics, it is also set to impact national politics in a big way.

One big takeaway from Bihar Assembly polls results is for Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has succeeded in presenting himself as the main face of Opposition in the country. Inspite of adverse political conditions, Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the Challenger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Especially his ‘Voti Chori’ campaign has created a mass impact.

However one worry which is plaguing Congress supporters is, though Rahul Gandhi is succeeding in striking a chord with general public with efforts like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Voti Chori’, his party is failing to convert the momentum into votes.

Elections are won with assiduous ground work by well equipped and capable party machine. While BJP has a well-oiled and trained election machinery with multiple party wings, Congress is struggling in this regard. If Rahul Gandhi is serious about his PM plans, then he has to work on strengthening his party. While that’s a discussion for another day, for now Bihar Assembly elections results have come as a big blow for his image.

On the other hand, Bihar Assembly results proved that ‘Brand Modi’ is still invincible. Though Nitish Kumar is the face of NDA in Bihar, there is no ambiguity that BJP-JDU alliance depended on Prime Minister Modi’s image to win votes. So, a thumping victory in Bihar is one more validation for ‘Brand Modi’.

Next Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval Previous Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
else

TRENDING

image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Akhanda 2 Thandaavam First Single: NBK’s Divine Goosebumps
image
Satya’s Jetlee Title Poster: I’m Done With Comedy

Latest

image
Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
image
Kaantha Movie Genuine Review Analysis

Most Read

image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
image
Chandrababu’s Vision Takes Centre Stage at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts