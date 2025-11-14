Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible

The verdict of Bihar Assembly polls, threw up quite unexpected results for both the warring sides. While Mahaghatbandhan, the alliance of Congress and Rashtryia Janata Dal (RJD) got a big shock, even National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faced pleasant surprise, as its majority exceeded its expectations. While the stunning verdict will remodel Bihar politics, it is also set to impact national politics in a big way.

One big takeaway from Bihar Assembly polls results is for Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has succeeded in presenting himself as the main face of Opposition in the country. Inspite of adverse political conditions, Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the Challenger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Especially his ‘Voti Chori’ campaign has created a mass impact.

However one worry which is plaguing Congress supporters is, though Rahul Gandhi is succeeding in striking a chord with general public with efforts like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Voti Chori’, his party is failing to convert the momentum into votes.

Elections are won with assiduous ground work by well equipped and capable party machine. While BJP has a well-oiled and trained election machinery with multiple party wings, Congress is struggling in this regard. If Rahul Gandhi is serious about his PM plans, then he has to work on strengthening his party. While that’s a discussion for another day, for now Bihar Assembly elections results have come as a big blow for his image.

On the other hand, Bihar Assembly results proved that ‘Brand Modi’ is still invincible. Though Nitish Kumar is the face of NDA in Bihar, there is no ambiguity that BJP-JDU alliance depended on Prime Minister Modi’s image to win votes. So, a thumping victory in Bihar is one more validation for ‘Brand Modi’.