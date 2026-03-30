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Home > Movie News

Biker changed my perspective about life and health – Sharwa

Published on March 30, 2026 by nethra

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Biker changed my perspective about life and health – Sharwa

Charming Star Sharwanand is gearing up to meet audiences as Biker, in theatres. The movie directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by UV Creations, is the first-of-its-kind Motor Racing film in Indian Cinema. As the movie is releasing on 3rd April, the actor attended Delhi Public School’s Marathon, as chief guest.

He stated that his perspective about life and health has changed while working on Biker. He explained, “I never did any strength training or running or walking in my life and only concentrated on work. But for this film, when director asked me to play an 18-year old character for few minutes, I have decided to reduce my weight.”

Sharwa further said, “I wanted to be fit and healthy as I started this journey and took six months off from shooting. Everyone encouraged me to achieve the best possible look and I am happy today as I reduced 23 kilos in 2 years. I came from 92kgs to 70kgs and I am able to run 11 kms without breaks.”

He opined that only health can be the true wealth and not money. He stated that Biker changed his perspective and he is trying to spread the same positive message all over that “Health is the only Wealth for Humans!” Biker features Rajasekhar in a prominent role and Sharwa will be seen as a talented bike racer.

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