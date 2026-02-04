x
Biker Rajasekhar Glimpse: A Thrilling Re-start

Published on February 4, 2026

Biker Rajasekhar Glimpse: A Thrilling Re-start

Charming Star Sharwanand has worked hard to transform into a leaner physique for his upcoming film, Biker. The thrilling adventure is the first-of-its-kind Motor Racing film in Indian Cinema. The movie is directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by prestigious organisation UV Creations.

Dr. Rajasekhar is making a huge comeback after a hiatus with this film as Bullet Sunil, in a remarkable character. It is being marked as his thrilling re-start coincinding with the powerful character, he is playing. He is the ignored motor racing champion in Indian circuits.

He participated in more than 100 races and more than 57 but still not regarded as a champion as Indian sports scene is obsessed with cricket. Bullet Sunil is determined to change this perception. Rajasekhar looks brilliant, charismatic and oozes magnetic screen presence in his role. Shashank as his friend and Atul Kulkarni in an important character deliver their best.

The visual experience, high technical standards, good production values make Biker a must watch. Already, one song became a chartbuster and Sharwanand’s glimpse created huge buzz for the film. With Bullet Sunil introduction and grand visuals in the glimpse the makers have further enhanced the intrigue about this incredible story. Malavika Nair is playing the leading lady role in this thrilling racer film, releasing on 3rd April 2026, for Summer holidays.

