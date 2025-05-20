Bill Gates Praises CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership in Heartfelt Letter

In a warm letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Microsoft founder Bill Gates praised his exceptional leadership and vision. Gates described Chandrababu Naidu as “a model of leadership” who balances ambition with practical solutions to drive progress.

Gates admired Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to using technology in governance, particularly his focus on AI-powered decision-making and real-time data systems. He noted Naidu’s tireless work ethic, saying his long hours and passion for public service inspire young people across the state.

The letter highlighted the recent agreement between Andhra Pradesh and the Gates Foundation. This partnership will focus on improving health, nutrition, farming, and education in the state. Gates showed excitement about working together on several key projects.

The collaboration includes strengthening healthcare using wearable devices and AI tools, transforming farming with AI-based advice, supporting mothers and children with better nutrition, and creating a medical technology hub to make affordable medical devices.

Gates believes this partnership could become a model for other states in India and developing countries worldwide. A Gates Foundation team will soon visit Andhra Pradesh to move these plans forward, and Gates himself hopes to visit and see the progress firsthand.