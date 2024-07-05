x
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Home > Movie News > Bimbisara 2 concept poster promises another epic fantasy film

Bimbisara 2 concept poster promises another epic fantasy film

Published on July 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Bimbisara 2 concept poster promises another epic fantasy film

The dynamic actor Nandamuri Kalyanram scored his career-best success with the fantasy film “Bimbisara,” which created a massive sensation at the box office. It is known that Kalyanram announced a 2nd part for this blockbuster. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, fans and celebrities are pouring in their wishes.

On this special occasion, the much-awaited announcement from the actor has delighted everyone.

Finally, the prequel to “Bimbisara” was announced today with an intriguing concept poster.

Expectations for this prequel soared with the words, “Get ready to witness the virtue of a legend who ruled Trigarthala ages before Bimbisara.” It promises another epic fantasy film from Kalyanram.

Bimbisara 2 will be helmed by talented director Anil Paduri of Romantic fame.

NTR Arts banner will be bankrolling the film, and the makers are planning to produce it on a very large scale, ensuring that it meets high technical standards and delivers a visually stunning experience.

With extensive pre-production work currently underway, the makers are planning to start the shoot very soon. More details will be announced soon.

