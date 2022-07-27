Bimbisara Release Trailer: Ruthless Action with riveting BGM

Advertisement

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film Bimbisara, a period fantasy drama with elements of thrill, is ready to hit the screens on August 5. The movie is directed by Mallidi Vashist as his maiden project. Already released trailer, songs got good response from the audience.

To keep the momentum going, makers released the release trailer and it is launched by NTR through his twitter. The trailer saw Nandamuri Kalyan Ram playing the titular character as he narrated several hard-hitting dialogues, that will be gain viewers attention. He plays the fierce King Bimbisara and also his avatar in modern world through time travel.

Kalyan Ram seems to be a ruthless conqueror of other kingdoms. His portrayal in both action and dialogue raised the bar for the film. MM Keeravani’s riveting background music elevated the trailer’s intensity to new heights. The action sequences are intense and made on a grand scale.

Catherine Tresa will be seen as the film’s female protagonist opposite Kalyan Ram alongside Samyuktha Menon. The film’s background score is composed by MM Keeravani and songs have been composed by Chirantan Bhatt. Actor Kalyan Ram bankrolled the film under his NTR Arts Production banner. Chota K Naidu cinematographed the film, which is edited by Tammi Raju.