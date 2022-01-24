BioAsia 2022 to focus on future readiness of life-sciences industry

The 19th edition of BioAsia, Asia’s largest biotechnology and life-sciences forum to be held here next month will focus on future readiness of the life-sciences industry.

Over 30,000 participants from more than 70 countries will virtually attend the two-day event, which will kick-start on February 24.

Eminent speakers from government, industry, investors and academia will participate in the annual flagship event of the government of Telangana.

The theme of BioAsia 2022 is ‘Future Ready’ and would focus on exploring industry’s current position and future potential, new approaches and capabilities required to be ready as the life sciences industry develops its future growth strategy.

Unveiling the dates and theme of the event, Telangana’s Minister for Industry and Commerce K.T. Rama Rao said that Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the country and the vaccine capital of the world.

“BioAsia has been an integral part of this extraordinary growth story and the event continues to help us in showcasing the prowess of Hyderabad in particular and India in general to the world. I invite stakeholders from around the world to take active part in the deliberations,” he said

Principal Secretary, industries and commerce, Jayesh Ranjan said that BioAsia is an excellent global forum for biotechnology, pharma and healthcare industries, academia and start-ups to showcase their innovations and network for better connections.

Over the years, it has been instrumental in promoting India and Telangana as key enablers in the global life sciences and allied sectors. Over the last 18 years, BioAsia convention has seen over 270 Lols (letters of intent), bilateral co-operation agreements and MoUs getting signed along with trade and investment to an extent of $2.6 billion so far.

“The first virtual edition held last year was extremely successful and impactful in continuing the dialogue in these unprecedented times. The 2021 event witnessed around 31,450 participants representing 72 countries with 60 high-profile speakers. We are confident that the 19th edition will bring together some of the most influential leaders to discuss about a wide range of topics concerning the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare sector,” said Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Life Sciences, Telangana government.

The event will bring together leaders from the industry, research, innovation and governments from more than 70 countries to address the wide-ranging needs of the healthcare system.

The conference will provide a unique opportunity to pharma and biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, Biotech start-ups, academic institutions, scientists and researchers, policy makers, and regulatory experts across the globe to assess industry’s current position and deliberate on the imperatives for future growth and other insightful topics related to the life sciences industry.

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the future of the life-sciences amid the ongoing pandemic and the ways the industry must be focussing on to combat any future pandemic.