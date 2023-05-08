Birthday Boy Vijay Deverakonda: From struggling hero to Pan India star.

‘The’ Vijay Devearkonda has one inspiring story to tell in Tollywood as he started from nothing, with no background and has now emerged as a top star not just in Tollywood, but in the pan Indian market.

Vijay established himself with Pelli Choopulu. He played Prashanth, a boy next door role in this film and the breezing hit gave him a consolidated start in Tollywood and then followed it up with cult classic Arjun Reddy which bought him closer to the young audience and the masses. This raging hit propelled him to the big league.

Vijay’s Geetha Govindam was a box office bonanza and is one of the biggest blockbusters of all time in terms of investment-return calculation. This truly made him a bankable star at the box office.

Vijay made his pan Indian debut with Liger and the name resonated all over the country as Vijay D aggressively promoted the film all over. Setting aside the result of the film, Vijay’s hard work was noticed and the entire country got to see the spark in him. The openings for the film are also a testament of his increased stardom.

Vijay has a whole lot of promise and he is putting in positive efforts into the same with his forthcoming films – Kushi – and VD12. He is already one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry and the future holds a lot for this extremely talented youngster.