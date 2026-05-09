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Home > Movie News

Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral

Published on May 9, 2026 by swathy

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Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral

The makers of “Rowdy Janardhana” gave a massive birthday surprise to Vijay Deverakonda fans by unveiling a sensational new poster from the film.

The poster showcases Vijay in a fierce and emotionally charged look. Drenched in rain and gripping a pistol, the actor appears intense and aggressive, perfectly matching the rugged tone of the film. The birthday special poster quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Keerthy Suresh also grabbed attention with her intriguing appearance in the poster. Her foot placed on Vijay’s chest has sparked discussions among fans, with many praising the makers for presenting an unusual and striking visual that hints at a layered relationship drama.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the movie is directed by talented filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola. “Rowdy Janardhana” is being mounted on a large scale as a rural pan-India action entertainer.

With strong buzz surrounding the project already, audiences are now eagerly waiting for the film’s grand worldwide release scheduled for December.

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