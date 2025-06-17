Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise

At the age of 62, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been doing some of the biggest stunts which are risky. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning happens to be the last installment of the MI franchise and there were high hopes on the film. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning released last month and it opened to mixed response. Even the box-office numbers in the opening weekend were disappointing. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is all set to lose 300 million USD at the global box-office and this is huge. This would be a sad and bitter experience for the actor who wanted to end the successful franchise on a grand note.

Though the film broke some records, the numbers slipped down badly very soon. The theatrical run of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has almost come to an end globally. Christopher McQuarrie directed the film which is the eighth film of the Mission Impossible franchise. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett played other important roles. Paramount Pictures, Skydance and TC Productions are the producers.