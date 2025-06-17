x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise

Published on June 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise
image
Supreme Court orders Thug Life Release in Karnataka
image
Bollywood Music Label shocks Raja Saab Team
image
Samyuktha joins Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Chandrababu’s Serious Warning To YSRCP

Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise

At the age of 62, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been doing some of the biggest stunts which are risky. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning happens to be the last installment of the MI franchise and there were high hopes on the film. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning released last month and it opened to mixed response. Even the box-office numbers in the opening weekend were disappointing. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is all set to lose 300 million USD at the global box-office and this is huge. This would be a sad and bitter experience for the actor who wanted to end the successful franchise on a grand note.

Though the film broke some records, the numbers slipped down badly very soon. The theatrical run of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has almost come to an end globally. Christopher McQuarrie directed the film which is the eighth film of the Mission Impossible franchise. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett played other important roles. Paramount Pictures, Skydance and TC Productions are the producers.

Previous Supreme Court orders Thug Life Release in Karnataka
else

TRENDING

image
Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise
image
Supreme Court orders Thug Life Release in Karnataka
image
Bollywood Music Label shocks Raja Saab Team

Latest

image
Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise
image
Supreme Court orders Thug Life Release in Karnataka
image
Bollywood Music Label shocks Raja Saab Team
image
Samyuktha joins Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Chandrababu’s Serious Warning To YSRCP

Most Read

image
Chandrababu’s Serious Warning To YSRCP
image
Is Chandrababu Destroying Lokesh’s Career?
image
Ram Mohan Naidu having a tough time

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr