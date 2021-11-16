The Jana Sena – BJP alliance is set to suffer a major jolt soon. One of the BJP stalwarts is all set to join the Jana Sena. This is likely to rock the Jana Sena-BJP boat. Sources say that senior BjP leader and former minister Kamineni Srinivas is planning to join the Jana Sena.

If and when that happens, it could cause tremors in the BJP and its relations with the Jana Sena are likely to suffer. Kamineni Srinivas, a diehard TDP man, was asked to contest on the BJP ticket in 2014 and was made the minister for health by Chandrababu Naidu. But since then, his relations with the BJP leadership both in the state and at the centre have been stormy to say the least.

After the 2019 elections, the BJP leadership marginalised Kamineni and has stopped inviting him to party programmes. His role in the Nimmagadda Ramesh affair too was not to the liking of the BJP leadership. Since then, the BJP has kept him at a safe distance. However, the BjP has not expelled him or suspended him from the party. Now, if he joins the Jana sena, it is sure to affect the relations between the two parties.

There are already lot of strains between the Jana Sena and the BJP relations. Already Jana Sena has won the MPP posts in East and West Godavari districts in association with the TDP. In Badvel, the Jana Sena did not campaign or work for the BJP candidate. In the latest local body polls too, both the BJP and the Jana Sena went separate ways. If Kamineni joins, then relations could further worsen.