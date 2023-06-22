BJP launches mass contact programme in Telangana

The BJP in Telangana on Thursday launched a mass contact programme to reach out to 35 lakh households across the state in a single day.

State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched ‘Intintiki BJP’ (BJP to every household) programme in his Lok Sabha constituency of Karimnagar.

As part of the party’s “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan” to explain the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last nine years, all BJP functionaries from booth level to the state president will be reaching out to 35 lakh families.

Sanjay told media persons in Karimnagar that the programme started Thursday morning and claimed that in the first two hours, 10 lakh households were already covered.

He went door to door, interacted with people and distributed leaflets about the initiatives taken by the Modi government during the last nine years. He was also seen pasting BJP stickers at the entrances of the houses.

The leaflets explain how people benefited under Prime Minister Modi’s governance

Every booth level BJP leader has been asked to reach out to at least 100 households during the day. The party leaders have been asked to advise people to dial 90909024 and give a missed call as a token of acknowledgment.

Sanjay alleged that while the BJP-led government at the Centre was implementing several schemes for the poor, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had gone back on the promises he had made.

He said the BRS leader was doing nothing except abusing BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader also alleged that KCR was raking up Telangana sentiment for electoral gains.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy participated in the programme in his parliamentary constituency Secunderabad.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was also going door to door in his constituency.