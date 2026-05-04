BJP Marks Historic Breakthrough in West Bengal as Modi Hails “People’s Victory”

The results of the five state elections have drawn national attention. Yet, one outcome has clearly stood out. The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured its first major victory in West Bengal. This moment is being seen as a political turning point in a state that has long resisted the party’s rise.

Celebrations erupted across the state as BJP workers welcomed the result with visible excitement. For a party that had struggled for space in Bengal’s political landscape, this victory carries strategic weight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his reaction on X. He described the outcome as a defining moment in the state’s history. He said the 2026 Assembly elections will be remembered for years to come. He credited the people for delivering what he called a victory of governance and trust.

Modi stated that the “lotus has bloomed in West Bengal,” reinforcing the party’s ideological narrative. He thanked the people of the state for giving the BJP a decisive mandate. He emphasized that the result reflects the aspirations of voters who are seeking development and stability.

The Prime Minister also made a forward-looking promise. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party will work to fulfill the dreams of every citizen in the state. He highlighted the party’s commitment to inclusive growth. He stressed that every section of society will receive equal opportunity and respect under BJP governance.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for large scale celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Senior leaders are expected to join the event later in the night. The mood within the party suggests that this victory is not just electoral. It is being framed as a major ideological expansion into new territory.

This result reshapes the political narrative in eastern India. It signals that Bengal is no longer beyond the BJP’s reach. More importantly, it sets the stage for a new phase of governance debates in the state.