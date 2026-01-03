BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s Son Held in Hyderabad Drug Case

A drugs case involving the son of a BJP legislator has created a stir in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh political circles. Sudheer Reddy, son of BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy, was caught during a police raid in Hyderabad while allegedly consuming drugs at his residence.

The incident took place at a house in Nanakramguda. Acting on specific intelligence, the Eagle team conducted a sudden raid and found Sudheer Reddy along with another individual allegedly consuming drugs. The police immediately conducted drug tests on both individuals. The results reportedly came back positive.

Following standard procedure, the police shifted them to a de addiction centre, as they were identified as consumers and not suppliers at this stage. Officials have now turned their attention to tracing the source of the drugs and identifying those involved in the supply chain.

Sudheer Reddy has largely stayed away from active politics until now and maintained a low profile despite his father’s strong political presence. His sudden involvement in a drugs related case has therefore come as a surprise and has drawn significant attention.

Adinarayana Reddy represents Jammalamadugu constituency known for its faction influenced political history. Over the years, his political journey has seen several shifts. He was earlier associated with the Congress party, later joined the YSR Congress Party, and eventually moved to the Telugu Desam Party before entering the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sources indicate that Adinarayana Reddy had consciously kept his son away from politics. He had earlier announced his nephew Bhupesh Reddy as his political successor. Interestingly, while Adinarayana Reddy is now with the BJP, his nephew continues to remain in the Telugu Desam Party, highlighting a clear political divide within the family.