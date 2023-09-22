BJP seeks CBI probe into liquor sales in AP

The AP BJP had decided to invite the CBI investigation into the liquor sales in the state. Its president Daggubati Purandheswari said that the money is going into the accounts of the ruling YSR Congress.

Purandheswari visited some liquor shops in the afternoon on Friday at Narasapuram and found several irregularities. She said that the liquor sales is a big scam as direct cash is accepted in the liquor shops. She said that the shops were not allowing digital payments.

She said that she had checked the account books of the liquor shop and found that liquor worth Rs 700 was sold in the shop. However, for practical purposes, the staff in the shop told her that they had sold one lakh worth of liquor on that particular day.

She alleged that the liquor money is going directly to the pockets of the ruling party leaders. The unaccounted money is being collected by the top leaders of the ruling party, she alleged.

Purandheswari said that she would write to the CBI seeking its investigation into the liquor sales. She further said that she would also write to the party national leadership seeking CBI enquiry.