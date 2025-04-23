x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

BJP Set to Claim Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

Published on April 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ursa Cloud’s Explanation Raises More Concerns, Damages TDP Govt’s Reputation
image
Ram Charan stages a Hunt for a Quick Film
image
YSRCP Suspends MLC Duvvada Srinivas
image
CM Revanth Reddy Concludes Successful Japan Tour
image
BJP Set to Claim Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

BJP Set to Claim Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

The vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh will likely go to the BJP following an agreement between coalition partners BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Janasena. This seat became available after YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy stepped down.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has emerged as the leading candidate for this position. This matter was reportedly discussed during a recent meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The Election Commission has announced the by-election schedule with April 29th as the last date for nominations and May 9th set for polling if needed. However, given the strong majority held by the coalition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the election is expected to be a mere formality resulting in an unopposed victory.

While Annamalai’s nomination appears most likely, some reports suggest former Union Minister Smriti Irani is also being considered by BJP leadership for the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA coalition partners TDP and Janasena seem to have reached an understanding that this particular seat will go to the BJP, strengthening their alliance in the southern state while expanding their presence in the upper house of Parliament.

Next CM Revanth Reddy Concludes Successful Japan Tour Previous Amaravati to Become a “Green and Blue City”
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan stages a Hunt for a Quick Film
image
YSRCP Suspends MLC Duvvada Srinivas
image
A Golden Opportunity for Nani

Latest

image
Ursa Cloud’s Explanation Raises More Concerns, Damages TDP Govt’s Reputation
image
Ram Charan stages a Hunt for a Quick Film
image
YSRCP Suspends MLC Duvvada Srinivas
image
CM Revanth Reddy Concludes Successful Japan Tour
image
BJP Set to Claim Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

Most Read

image
Ursa Cloud’s Explanation Raises More Concerns, Damages TDP Govt’s Reputation
image
CM Revanth Reddy Concludes Successful Japan Tour
image
BJP Set to Claim Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

Related Articles

Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event