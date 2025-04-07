BJP Speeds Up State Leadership Elections to Pave Way for National President Selection

The BJP top brass is working to complete the party president elections in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka soon. This push comes as the party needs to select a new national president after the current chief, JP Nadda, whose term ended in June 2024.

BJP Party sources reveal that organizational elections, which began with membership registration last September, are still ongoing. According to BJP’s constitution, elections must be completed in half of all states before selecting a new national president. Currently, BJP has 37 units across states and union territories, requiring new presidents in 19 states. So far, elections have finished in only 13 states.

The leadership is finding it difficult to finalize presidents for crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In Karnataka, BY Vijayendra might continue for another term. New presidents are also needed for Gujarat, Odisha, and Punjab states.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP in Parliament, saying the party that claims to be the world’s largest cannot select its national president. Home Minister Amit Shah responded sharply, saying some parties select presidents from among just five family members, while BJP must follow a process involving nearly 130 million members.

JP Nadda currently serves as BJP national president. He took over leadership responsibilities from Amit Shah in 2020 and was re-elected for a second term in 2022. His term officially ended in June 2024, with party analysts earlier expecting his successor to be selected by January-February this year. However, the process has been delayed as key state elections need completion and RSS opinions must be considered.