BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

The run-up to the Vice President election has brought unexpected political moves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted senior minister Rajnath Singh with the responsibility of reaching out to other parties, and one of the key calls made was to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rajnath Singh personally requested Jagan to support NDA’s candidate, Radhakrishnan.

For Jagan, the timing is significant. He has been openly critical of the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Manickam Tagore. Recently, he lashed out at Rahul for speaking about “vote theft” in Bihar while staying silent on Andhra Pradesh issues. With such a strained relationship, YSRCP backing the Congress candidate looks very unlikely.

Political analysts believe Jagan is already planning for the 2029 elections and carefully shaping his strategy. In this context, if the Vice President election turns into a contest, YSRCP’s support is expected to go towards the NDA. If that happens, it would mark a striking political alignment, with all three major parties in Andhra Pradesh visibly siding with the NDA.

This move also highlights the BJP’s current struggles at the Centre. By calling even opposition leaders like Jagan, the party is signaling that it wants complete control over the outcome and avoid unnecessary turbulence. Whether Jagan takes a bold stand or follows a calculated path will be closely watched, as it could shape not just the Vice President election but also the broader political narrative leading up to 2029.