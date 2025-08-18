x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

Published on August 18, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Union Strike to Impact Tollywood Releases
image
Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2
image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace
image
BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

The run-up to the Vice President election has brought unexpected political moves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted senior minister Rajnath Singh with the responsibility of reaching out to other parties, and one of the key calls made was to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rajnath Singh personally requested Jagan to support NDA’s candidate, Radhakrishnan.

For Jagan, the timing is significant. He has been openly critical of the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Manickam Tagore. Recently, he lashed out at Rahul for speaking about “vote theft” in Bihar while staying silent on Andhra Pradesh issues. With such a strained relationship, YSRCP backing the Congress candidate looks very unlikely.

Political analysts believe Jagan is already planning for the 2029 elections and carefully shaping his strategy. In this context, if the Vice President election turns into a contest, YSRCP’s support is expected to go towards the NDA. If that happens, it would mark a striking political alignment, with all three major parties in Andhra Pradesh visibly siding with the NDA.

This move also highlights the BJP’s current struggles at the Centre. By calling even opposition leaders like Jagan, the party is signaling that it wants complete control over the outcome and avoid unnecessary turbulence. Whether Jagan takes a bold stand or follows a calculated path will be closely watched, as it could shape not just the Vice President election but also the broader political narrative leading up to 2029.

Next Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace Previous Rao Bahadur Teaser: Satyadev’s Interesting Attempt
else

TRENDING

image
Union Strike to Impact Tollywood Releases
image
Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2
image
Rao Bahadur Teaser: Satyadev’s Interesting Attempt

Latest

image
Union Strike to Impact Tollywood Releases
image
Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2
image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace
image
BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

Most Read

image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace
image
BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress