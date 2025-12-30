x
Home > Movie News

Blockbuster Combo Returns: Siddhu Jonnalagadda x Sithara Entertainments

Published on December 30, 2025 by nymisha

Blockbuster Combo Returns: Siddhu Jonnalagadda x Sithara Entertainments

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for his sixth cinematic outing, officially announced with a visually striking poster. The yet-untitled film is a special one for Sithara Entertainments, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

This venture marks the third collaboration between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sithara Entertainments following the sensational success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square. Swaroop RSJ takes charge as the writer and director, bringing his signature realistic and layered storytelling to the project.

Siddhu will be seen in a new and fun avatar in this one. Swaroop RSJ known for Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya is ready to thrilling entertainer with the star boy. This marks a new chapter in storytelling for Siddhu, Sithara Entertainments and Swaroop RSJ.

The film is bankrolled by producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is presented by Srikara Studios. With high expectations surrounding this film, more updates are eagerly awaited.

