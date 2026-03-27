Blockbuster Connection To Bad Boy Karthik

Hero Naga Shaurya is gearing up to deliver an intense mass-action entertainer with Bad Boy Karthik, directed by debutant Raam Desina.

Backed by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the Sri Vaishnavi Films banner, the film features Vidhi as the leading lady, with music composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Meanwhile, Zee Studios, which recently secured digital rights for blockbusters like Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has now acquired all the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Bad Boy Karthik, boosting its pre-release buzz.

The makers have officially locked April 17th as the release date, announced on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

The release poster presents Naga Shaurya in a rugged, fiery avatar- fist raised with determination and a weapon gripped firmly, set against the backdrop of a towering multi-armed goddess idol.

The atmosphere pulsates with devotional intensity, as crowds behind him lift their hands in prayer.

With just three weeks left for release, the team is gearing up to intensify promotional activities.