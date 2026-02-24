x
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness

Published on February 24, 2026 by swathy

Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness

Natural Star Nani, riding high on a streak of blockbuster hits across genres, is stepping into his most ambitious project yet- #Nani34, in collaboration with stylish maker Sujeeth. This exciting new venture promises to blend mass appeal with dark comedy, and is being mounted on a grand scale by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, in association with Nani’s Unanimous Productions.

Marking Nani’s birthday, the film’s title is disclosed through a dark, massy and witty promo. The storyline begins in a kitchen, but the narration quickly reveals that nothing is as ordinary as it looks. His ingredients actually describe his dangerous personality. The best moment comes when the pressure cooker is revealed to be a grenade, blowing apart the so-called Gangster’s Den.

Nani rises from the blast as a cool, witty gangster who plans every move. His final act-lighting a cigar with a burning Joker card- shows both charm and madness.

The teaser ends with the polished Bloody Romeo logo and London’s skyline, suggesting grand action, global scale, and a stylish new avatar for Nani. The summer shoot ahead looks promising, and the promo instantly grabs attention.

