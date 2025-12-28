x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Blow to YSRCP: Mass Defections in Prakasam Give TDP a Boost

Published on December 28, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu Elected as the New President of Telugu Film Chamber
image
Blow to YSRCP: Mass Defections in Prakasam Give TDP a Boost
image
Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni
image
Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
image
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Blow to YSRCP: Mass Defections in Prakasam Give TDP a Boost

The YSR Congress Party has suffered a significant political setback in Prakasam District, with a wave of senior leaders and representatives switching allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party. The developments in Veligandla mandal have triggered intense discussion across the district’s political circles and are being seen as an early signal of shifting ground realities.

Several influential local leaders who once played key roles in strengthening YSRCP at the mandal level have now chosen to move on. Among those who joined the TDP are Mandal Parishad President Ramana Mahalakshmi, Vice MPP Erraboyina Bharathi, senior leader Nagoor Yadav, former ZPTC Ramana Tirupathi Reddy, and Kotalapalli Sarpanch Bhaskar Reddy. Along with them, nearly 160 families have also crossed over, giving the transition both symbolic and numerical weight.

What makes these defections politically important is the strong local connection these leaders have. They are familiar faces in village-level governance and have long-standing influence among voters. Their decision to leave YSRCP is expected to impact local political issues in the run-up to future elections.

The joining ceremony was led by Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, who formally welcomed the leaders into the TDP by draping the party scarf. Party sources say dissatisfaction within YSRCP had been growing for some time, with leaders feeling sidelined and ignored in decision-making.

For YSRCP, the exit of elected representatives, such as an MPP and Vice MPP is a serious challenge.

Next Suresh Babu Elected as the New President of Telugu Film Chamber Previous Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni
else

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu Elected as the New President of Telugu Film Chamber
image
Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni
image
Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage

Latest

image
Suresh Babu Elected as the New President of Telugu Film Chamber
image
Blow to YSRCP: Mass Defections in Prakasam Give TDP a Boost
image
Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni
image
Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
image
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Most Read

image
Blow to YSRCP: Mass Defections in Prakasam Give TDP a Boost
image
Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
image
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Related Articles

Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions