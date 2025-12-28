Blow to YSRCP: Mass Defections in Prakasam Give TDP a Boost

The YSR Congress Party has suffered a significant political setback in Prakasam District, with a wave of senior leaders and representatives switching allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party. The developments in Veligandla mandal have triggered intense discussion across the district’s political circles and are being seen as an early signal of shifting ground realities.

Several influential local leaders who once played key roles in strengthening YSRCP at the mandal level have now chosen to move on. Among those who joined the TDP are Mandal Parishad President Ramana Mahalakshmi, Vice MPP Erraboyina Bharathi, senior leader Nagoor Yadav, former ZPTC Ramana Tirupathi Reddy, and Kotalapalli Sarpanch Bhaskar Reddy. Along with them, nearly 160 families have also crossed over, giving the transition both symbolic and numerical weight.

What makes these defections politically important is the strong local connection these leaders have. They are familiar faces in village-level governance and have long-standing influence among voters. Their decision to leave YSRCP is expected to impact local political issues in the run-up to future elections.

The joining ceremony was led by Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, who formally welcomed the leaders into the TDP by draping the party scarf. Party sources say dissatisfaction within YSRCP had been growing for some time, with leaders feeling sidelined and ignored in decision-making.

For YSRCP, the exit of elected representatives, such as an MPP and Vice MPP is a serious challenge.