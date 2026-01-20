x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri

Published on January 20, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s MSG Passes The Test With Flying Colours
image
BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas
image
Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai
image
Good Opportunity for Sankranthi Releases

BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranaganath, Dimple Hayathi starrer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi released for Sankranti and became a blockbuster. The family entertainer is directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The producer interacted with press and shared that the movie will have long run at the BO.

He mentioned that after looking at the family audiences reaction for his film in theatres, he is confident about how from second week, the theatres and shows will increase for the film to have long run. He confirmed that film has officially reached the breakeven mark across areas in AP and soon, Nizam, rest of all will too.

Sudhakar revealed that the project was meticulously planned for a Sankranti release from its inception. The entire shooting process was wrapped up in an efficient 65-day schedule, which included a key 20-day stint in Spain. He acknowledged that the foreign sequences have become a visual treat for the audience.

He highlighted that Ravi Teja’s incredible energy, great screen presence, comic timing has been the major highlight of the film and reason for the success. He stated that from second week they will intensify promotions to increase the reach of the further and thank audiences for their support.

Next Chiru’s MSG Passes The Test With Flying Colours Previous Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s MSG Passes The Test With Flying Colours
image
BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas

Latest

image
Chiru’s MSG Passes The Test With Flying Colours
image
BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas
image
Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai
image
Good Opportunity for Sankranthi Releases

Most Read

image
SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe
image
Chandrababu Naidu Begins Davos Outreach in Zurich With Focus on Swiss Investments for Andhra Pradesh
image
Chandrababu Naidu Sets Ugadi Deadline to Roll Out Key Welfare Promises in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event