BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranaganath, Dimple Hayathi starrer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi released for Sankranti and became a blockbuster. The family entertainer is directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The producer interacted with press and shared that the movie will have long run at the BO.

He mentioned that after looking at the family audiences reaction for his film in theatres, he is confident about how from second week, the theatres and shows will increase for the film to have long run. He confirmed that film has officially reached the breakeven mark across areas in AP and soon, Nizam, rest of all will too.

Sudhakar revealed that the project was meticulously planned for a Sankranti release from its inception. The entire shooting process was wrapped up in an efficient 65-day schedule, which included a key 20-day stint in Spain. He acknowledged that the foreign sequences have become a visual treat for the audience.

He highlighted that Ravi Teja’s incredible energy, great screen presence, comic timing has been the major highlight of the film and reason for the success. He stated that from second week they will intensify promotions to increase the reach of the further and thank audiences for their support.