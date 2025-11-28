x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Home > Movie News

Bollywood actor joins NTR and Neel Film

Published on November 28, 2025 by sankar

Bollywood actor joins NTR and Neel Film

NTR

NTR and Prashanth Neel are joining hands to deliver one of the biggest action adventures and the shoot is happening currently. As per the recent development, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has joined the cast of the film and he will join the sets of the film in the upcoming schedule. Anil Kapoor is the lead antagonist in Dragon and the makers will make an official statement for the same very soon. The new schedule of NTR and Neel film will start in December and will continue for the entire month.

The makers are planning to make several announcements soon to put an end to the speculations. For now, the shoot of the film got pushed and the movie will miss the announced June release date. The new release date of the film will be announced next year. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon. NTR sports a new lean look in Dragon and the film is packed with loads of action.

