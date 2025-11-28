Bollywood actor joins NTR and Neel Film

NTR and Prashanth Neel are joining hands to deliver one of the biggest action adventures and the shoot is happening currently. As per the recent development, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has joined the cast of the film and he will join the sets of the film in the upcoming schedule. Anil Kapoor is the lead antagonist in Dragon and the makers will make an official statement for the same very soon. The new schedule of NTR and Neel film will start in December and will continue for the entire month.

The makers are planning to make several announcements soon to put an end to the speculations. For now, the shoot of the film got pushed and the movie will miss the announced June release date. The new release date of the film will be announced next year. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon. NTR sports a new lean look in Dragon and the film is packed with loads of action.