Bollywood actors on a hunt for Telugu Directors

Bollywood has been going through a rough patch and several top actors are struggling for hits. The Bollywood audience are quite interested to watch South films and some of them went on to become the biggest hits. Several top Bollywood production houses are keen to rope in South directors for their next films. Several top Telugu directors are approached and the discussions are on.

Their major goal is to sign a Telugu or Tamil director and rope in a top Bollywood actor for the project. There are a lot of films lined up and are in the initial stages of discussion. Many Tollywood producers are also in plans to collaborate with Bollywood heroes as they have the dates of successful Telugu directors. Atlee, AR Murugadoss, Harish Shankar, Gopichand Malineni, Ajay Bhupathi and others are holding talks for Bollywood projects.