Bollywood Actor’s Sensational Comments On Adipurush

Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna has made sensational comments on the Adipurush film team. He said the makers had made the Hindu mythology “Ramayana” a terrible joke with dialogues and costumes. They must be burnt by standing them at 50 degrees temperature. Ravana was blessed with Shiv Ji and now who doesn’t have knowledge are talking about big things.

The Shaktimaan actor Mukhesh Khanna also takes a dig at the Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir for saying it is their version of Ramayana. They should hide their faces somewhere for spoiling Ramayana, rather than that they are coming with some sort of explanation. One-on-one from Bollywood is showing their disappointment on Adipurush. Nepal has completely banned Indian films because of Adipurush, as they wrongly depicted the birthplace of Sita.