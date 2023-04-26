Bollywood actress arrested in UAE, Two Arrested for allegedly framing her

Bollywood actress Chrisaan Pereria, who was part of movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House was arrested at Sharjah airport on April 1st after drugs were found in a trophy she was carrying. However the facts are out now. The actress was wantedly framed in the drug case as revenge for a fight over a dog. Mumbai police have arrested Anthony Paul, a bakery owner and Rajesh Bobhate, who is an assistant general manager in a bank.

Chrissaan Pereria resides with her mother in an apartment. Anthony’s sister had an argument with Pereris’s mother over a dog. Rajesh who was introduced to her as a talent consultant, asked her to attend the audition for a web series in Sharjah. Where Anthony booked the to and fro ticket for the actress. Chrisaan was asked to carry a trophy, which was informed as an audition prop. Ganja and poppy seeds were hid in it and with which she landed in trouble at Sharjan airport.

