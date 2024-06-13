Bollywood antagonist for NTR’s Dragon?

Young Tiger NTR is busy with Devara and the film directed by Koratala Siva is aimed for Dasara release. He has given his nod for Prashanth Neel and the film is tentatively titled Dragon. The shooting formalities will start after NTR is relieved from Devara. Prashanth Neel is currently busy finalizing the actors for the action entertainer. The team is keen to rope in a Bollywood actor for the role of the lead antagonist. Bobby Deol is considered for the role and the makers initiated talks for the same. Bobby Deol made his comeback with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Bobby Deol is playing the role of Aurangazeb in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he is the lead antagonist in Balakrishna’s upcoming film directed by Bobby. If Bobby Deol is convinced with the remuneration and the dates, he might not have any objection to work for Dragon. Rashmika is almost finalized as the leading lady and the technical team of KGF will work for Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts will bankroll this big-budget pan-Indian project.