Bollywood Audience not interested in Tollywood Crazy Films

Tollywood has delivered some of the biggest pan-Indian films over the years. Taking these as examples, several Tollywood producers are busy with pan-Indian films. Most of the young Tollywood actors are forcing their producers to make pan-Indian films and this is an extra financial burden on the producers in many ways. Ram Charan tested his luck with Game Changer and the film was badly rejected in all the languages. NTR’s Devara is a disaster in Hindi and his recent Bollywood outing War 2 is a huge disappointment. Prabhas’ films have been getting big openings but the bad content has rejected all his recent films.

Young actors like Nani, Nikhil, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej, Akhil, Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej and others have attempted pan-Indian films in recent years. Actors like Ravi Teja, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Ram have a solid fan base for their films in Hindi. Their films did well on television and YouTube. But their films were rejected badly in theatres. Not a single film could recover the digital expenses and the producers have lost money on a pan-Indian release. Bollywood audience are not much interested to watch every film in theatres though a majority are watching the dubbed versions in the digital space and on television. This is clear that the Bollywood audience are not interested to watch Telugu films in theatres though they are carrying buzz. They are restricted to the small screen or the Hindi film lovers are watching them on the OTT platforms.