Bollywood Beauties Demanding the Highest Pay

Bollywood is the biggest industry among the Indian films. Bollywood star actors are known to charge big remuneration which is even more than the budgets of regional films. At the same time, the pay of the actresses too has increased over the years. Top actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others are demanding over a double digit remuneration.

Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are quoting over Rs 20 crores as remuneration per film along with several restrictions and demands. As they are in demand, the producers are paying big money as remuneration for them. Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t scored a big hit in Hindi cinema but she continues to sign films with a big pay. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor enjoy a huge fanbase and are in demand. They are also offered big remunerations close to Rs 15 crores per film. After her maternity break, Kiara Advani is signing back-to-back films and is offered a handsome pay because of her demand. South beauties like Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna are being paid handsome remuneration for their Hindi outings. Their pay is over Rs 10 crores per film.

Actresses like Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Sharvari, Ananya Pandey, Triptii Dimri and others too are in demand and are occupied with several projects. Over the years, the remunerations of the actresses in Hindi cinema have seen a considerable rise despite a huge vacuum in Bollywood.