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Home > Movie News

Bollywood Beauty for NBK111?

Published on May 8, 2026 by swathy

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Bollywood Beauty for NBK111?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his upcoming movie NBK111. Gopichand Malineni is the director of this mass entertainer. Nayanthara was announced as the leading lady but the makers replaced her with Kajal Aggarwal. The actress will join the sets of the film soon. NBK111 will have a special item song and Bollywood beauty Nargis Fakhri has been roped in for the special song. The song will be shot soon.

The makers have approached Nargis Fakhri and the actress has given her nod. The makers initially had plans to release the film during Dasara but the recent developments say that NBK111 will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2027. Thaman is the music composer. Peddi producer Venkata Satish Kilaru is investing big money on this mass entertainer. Balakrishna also has given his nod for Koratala Siva and the shoot of the film starts soon.

Next Tourism, Human Activity Stressing India’s Tigers, Affecting Breeding Patterns: CSIR-CCMB Study Previous Video : Godari Gattupaina Movie Review
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