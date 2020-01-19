Bollywood beauty locked for Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter

Young actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to start the shoot of his next film titled Fighter. Vijay Devarakonda underwent intense training for his role in Bangkok and the actor returned back to Hyderabad last night. Puri Jagannadh is the director and the regular shoot of the film starts from tomorrow in Mumbai. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor was in talks for the project but the actress could not allocate her dates for the movie.

Bollywood latest sensation Ananya Pandey has been roped in as the leading lady in this action thriller. Ananya Pandey signed the project recently and the film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The makers are keen on releasing the film during summer. Vijay Devarakonda essays the role of a boxer in Fighter. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are the producers.